UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A UPS was rear-ended by a semitruck on an interstate highway Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on its side.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck was OK.

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have lifted the lockdown at Delhi High School.
Lockdown lifted at Delhi High School, according to officials
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Monroe Fire Department
Monroe FD responds to structure fire on Desiard Street near Rolling Hills Ministries
Authorities respond to a fire along Highway 34.
Ouachita Parish authorities put out Highway 34 fire; no reported injuries
Clay Nelson, president of Nelson Builders
West Monroe general contractor scheduled to appear on HGTV

Latest News

Several Delhi schools went into lockdown after a shot was fired nearby
Delhi schools lockdown
Ouachita Parish authorities put out large grass fire on Highway 34
Large grass fire on Hwy 34
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Republican candidate Tim Temple.
Candidate drops out, Tim Temple to become La. Commissioner of Insurance