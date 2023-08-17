Ouachita Parish Schools prevent bus-related injuries ahead of new school year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Schools is helping to minimize bus-related injuries now that buses are running again for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the National Safety Council, school bus-related crashes killed over 100 people nationwide in 2021. Research from the Schoolbus Fleet, a school bus online resource, writes that almost 500,000 yellow buses provided transportation services daily in the U.S. in the 2021-2022 school year, carrying more than 20 million elementary and secondary children.

Waylon McCormick, Ouachita Parish Schools’ director of transportation, says parents should tell their children not to chase the bus if they miss it.

“Talk to that bus driver and say if I happen to miss you, can I bring my child to a central location if my child is not ready at that particular time,” said McCormick. “The other thing is pets - because pets want to follow the kids on the bus, so we want to be sure that the parents and the children are watching and making sure that those pets aren’t going to get hit by the bus.”

The National Safety Council - Injury Facts says school buses are the best option for transporting children to school, and it’s safer than both walking or being a car rider.

“Even if a vehicle was to hit that bus, the damage is going to be very minor. The way the seats are designed, the children are protected on every side,” said McCormick.

But sometimes, vehicles on the street are involved in school bus-related crashes. Data by the National Safety Council - Injury Facts shows from 2012-2021, about 70% of deaths in school bus-related crashes were occupants of vehicles other than a school bus.

“We’ve been in school a week, and every day, I’ve gotten calls where vehicles are passing those stop arms,” said McCormick. “It is a tremendous fine, and our cameras are going to catch that. Our bus drivers are catching those license plates. We had three that were turned in this week and drivers will be fined for passing those stop arms.”

The Ouachita Parish Schools transportation director says drivers will be fined $500 if caught passing the stop arms on the school bus.

