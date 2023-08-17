Nutritional benefits of potatoes with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional benefits of potatoes.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National potato day is this week on August 19, so nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the nutritional benefits of potatoes.

She says people think potatoes make people gain weight, but it’s all in how much you eat. She says a nice-sized potato weighs about 6 ounces and is 150-160 calories.

Potatoes are:

  • Antioxidants.
  • Contains 4.3 grams of protein.
  • Contains vitamin C and vitamin B6.
  • Contains potassium.

Avis talked about the healthy ways to cook potatoes as well. She says you can mash the potatoes, boil them, leave the leaves in, and scrub them to get the maximum nutritional value. Avis also says baking and roasting potatoes is healthy, she says this way of cooking the potatoes are lower on the glycemic index.

