A local dance team is looking for sponsors to impact the youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local competitive majorette dance team in Monroe named The Explosive Diamondettes is looking for sponsors.

Dance coaches, Yakerra Hicks and Candis Page, said they currently have little to no support.

They said sponsors can help broaden the children’s horizons beyond Monroe. It will also help them with travel expenses, competition fees, and more.

Hicks said the team is more than just a way for children to pursue their passion for dance, but serves as a safe space for the children to feel motivated and driven.

To find out how you can be a sponsor, visit The Explosive Diamondettes’ Facebook page.

