La DOTD announces emergency bridge closure on La 3048

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an emergency closure for a bridge on La 3048 over Bee Bayou in Richland Parish. The closure is two miles north of La 584 just south of Rayville.

The closure is due to the deterioration of bridge components. DOTD says crews are beginning repairs and are expecting to finish by Sunday, August 20, 2023.

A detour will be available at La 3048, La 584 and US 425.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website

