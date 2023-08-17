KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Temperatures Rise into the Weekend

Temperatures have been much higher today across the ArkLaMiss, with numbers in the mid 90s, but more heat is on the way for Friday and through the weekend into next week. A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting Friday. Get ready for it. Drought has also expanded across the region, with much of the viewing area under dry conditions. Burn bans are still in place for the entire state of Louisiana. Rain will be very limited over the next 7 days for the viewing area.

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with light to calm wind. Temperatures will lower to the low 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will be a hot and more humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s, with higher feels like conditions. It will be sunny as well.

Saturday will be a hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be near 110 degrees. It will be sunny.

Sunday will be yet another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be near 110 degrees. It will be sunny as well.

Monday will bring a few more passing clouds, but it still will be dangerously hot outside for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be a hot and humid day for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be higher. It will be sunny.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be higher. It will be sunny as well.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be higher, near 110 degrees. It will be sunny as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.