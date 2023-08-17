KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Heat & Humidity Build Heading Into The Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More sunshine is on the cards today, but it will be noticeably hotter. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s. Tonight will also be warmer as lows fall to near 70 degrees. It’s all back to reality Friday. The triple-digit heat returns to the ArkLaMiss. High pressure builds into the region, sending highs into the lower 100s. The higher humidity will put feels-like temperatures around 105 degrees.

The extreme heat is not letting up anytime soon. Highs remain parked in the lower 100s this weekend into early next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are slim over the next seven days. Be sure to water your plants and avoid any outdoor burning.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have lifted the lockdown at Delhi High School.
Lockdown lifted at Delhi High School, according to officials
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Monroe Fire Department
Monroe FD responds to structure fire on Desiard Street near Rolling Hills Ministries
Authorities respond to a fire along Highway 34.
Ouachita Parish authorities put out Highway 34 fire; no reported injuries
Clay Nelson, president of Nelson Builders
West Monroe general contractor scheduled to appear on HGTV

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
KNOE Bus Stop Forecast - Thursday, 8/17/23
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter