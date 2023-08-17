KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Heat & Humidity Build Heading Into The Weekend

More sunshine is on the cards today, but it will be noticeably hotter. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s. Tonight will also be warmer as lows fall to near 70 degrees. It’s all back to reality Friday. The triple-digit heat returns to the ArkLaMiss. High pressure builds into the region, sending highs into the lower 100s. The higher humidity will put feels-like temperatures around 105 degrees.

The extreme heat is not letting up anytime soon. Highs remain parked in the lower 100s this weekend into early next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are slim over the next seven days. Be sure to water your plants and avoid any outdoor burning.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.