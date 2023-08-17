Houston man arrested in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop

Houston man arrested in Ouachita Parish after deputy finds drugs in his vehicle during traffic...
Houston man arrested in Ouachita Parish after deputy finds drugs in his vehicle during traffic stop(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT arrested Charles Lee Logwood of Houston on August 16 during a traffic stop on Frontage Rd.

A deputy stopped Logwood when he failed to use a turn signal when turning into a parking lot. The deputy that pulled him over said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Logwood admitted to having marijuana in his car and gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle.

Logwood was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute CDS I and II, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics and proper signal to turn.

