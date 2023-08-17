West Monroe hosts the first annual Louisiana Classic Reined Cow Horse Show

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The first annual Louisiana Classic is being presented by The Southern Reined Cow Horse Alliance at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center from Aug. 17 - 20, 2023.

Reining is a style of western riding where riders compete by guiding horses through a series of patterns. Classes will include futurity, derby, spectaculars, and club.

Executive Vice President of Sales, Scott Bruscato, is happy that West Monroe is hosting such an event.

“We are excited to host the Louisiana Classic Reined Cow Horse Show and bring competitors from across the south to the premier equine facility in the south. The Ike Hamilton Expo offers 6 acres under one roof with a climate-controlled arena. We can’t wait to show them our brand of southern hospitality,” Bruscato said.

The event is expected to bring in an estimated $172,180 for Ouachita Parish.

The shows will take place Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m.

