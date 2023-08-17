City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced in a Facebook post that Neal St. will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, August 17, 2023, starting at 6 a.m.

The road closure is due to a culvert replacement. The road is expected to open around 2 p.m. the same day.

If you have questions about this closure or others in this area, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

