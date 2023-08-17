City of Monroe receives over $4 million in grants from Department of Housing and Urban Development

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is receiving over $4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through its Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Lead Hazard Reduction Capacity Building grant programs.

Through the grant programs, HUD will be able to identify and clean dangerous lead hazards and other health hazards in low-income family homes. The grant amounts include more than $10 million from the Health Home Supplement funds to help communities with housing-related health and safety hazards in addition to lead-based paint hazards.

Monroe will be receiving $4,096,699 from the Lead Hazard Reduction grant and $400,000 from the Healthy Homes Supplement grant.

These funds will help protect children and families by controlling significant lead and health hazards in over 3,400 low-income homes across 19 states.

“Today, we are renewing our steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children and their families,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding provided today will enable communities to make the homes of families of limited means healthier, and improve their children’s school attendance rate, learning, and, eventually, job prospects.”

To read the complete project list summary of the programs, visit their website.

