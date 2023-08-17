City of Monroe receives over $4 million in grants from Department of Housing and Urban Development

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is receiving over $4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through its Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Lead Hazard Reduction Capacity Building grant programs.

Through the grant programs, HUD will be able to identify and clean dangerous lead hazards and other health hazards in low-income family homes. The grant amounts include more than $10 million from the Health Home Supplement funds to help communities with housing-related health and safety hazards in addition to lead-based paint hazards.

Monroe will be receiving $4,096,699 from the Lead Hazard Reduction grant and $400,000 from the Healthy Homes Supplement grant.

These funds will help protect children and families by controlling significant lead and health hazards in over 3,400 low-income homes across 19 states.

“Today, we are renewing our steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children and their families,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding provided today will enable communities to make the homes of families of limited means healthier, and improve their children’s school attendance rate, learning, and, eventually, job prospects.”

To read the complete project list summary of the programs, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have lifted the lockdown at Delhi High School.
Lockdown lifted at Delhi High School, according to officials
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Monroe Fire Department
Monroe FD responds to structure fire on Desiard Street near Rolling Hills Ministries
Authorities respond to a fire along Highway 34.
Ouachita Parish authorities put out Highway 34 fire; no reported injuries
Clay Nelson, president of Nelson Builders
West Monroe general contractor scheduled to appear on HGTV

Latest News

Several Delhi schools went into lockdown after a shot was fired nearby
Delhi schools lockdown
Ouachita Parish authorities put out large grass fire on Highway 34
Large grass fire on Hwy 34
Republican candidate Tim Temple.
Candidate drops out, Tim Temple to become La. Commissioner of Insurance
Jail Bars
Pollock man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
La DOTD announces emergency bridge closure on La 3048