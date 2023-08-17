City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced on Facebook that Peach and Pear St. will be temporarily closed. The closure is due to the replacement of cross drains and catch basins.

Detours can be taken at Jackson and South Grand St.

When driving through construction, remember to be cautious as workers and equipment enter and exit the roadways.

