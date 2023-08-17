Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have lifted the lockdown at Delhi High School.
Lockdown lifted at Delhi High School, according to officials
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Monroe Fire Department
Monroe FD responds to structure fire on Desiard Street near Rolling Hills Ministries
Authorities respond to a fire along Highway 34.
Ouachita Parish authorities put out Highway 34 fire; no reported injuries
Clay Nelson, president of Nelson Builders
West Monroe general contractor scheduled to appear on HGTV

Latest News

Several Delhi schools went into lockdown after a shot was fired nearby
Delhi schools lockdown
Ouachita Parish authorities put out large grass fire on Highway 34
Large grass fire on Hwy 34
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Republican candidate Tim Temple.
Candidate drops out, Tim Temple to become La. Commissioner of Insurance
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago