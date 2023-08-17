Authorities put out 2 separate fires in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office says there was two separate grass first yesterday, August 16, within the parish.

CPSO wants to remind residents that the burn ban is still in effect. With it being so dry and having no rain, anything that sparks in the grass can ignite a fire.

RELATED STORIES:

Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban

Statewide burn ban takes effect

Statewide burn ban issued due to dry conditions

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.