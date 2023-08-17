4 Lincoln Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Four Lincoln Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 23-24 school year.
As Teacher Leader Advisors, those selected play a critical role in creating tools and facilitating professional development for educators across Louisiana.
Teacher Leader Advisors:
- evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality
- update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts
- score and annotate student work samples
- develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators
- participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy
- review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards
- develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy
- raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox
Those selected are:
- Tammy Johnson - This will be her third year as a Teacher Leader for her current district and third year as a Teacher LEader Advisor
- Jill Sutton - Ruston High School - This will be her first year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- DeEtte Wick - A.E. Phillips Laboratory School - This will be her fifth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- April Winstead - Ruston High School - Finalist for the 2016 Louisiana Teacher of the Year
