4 Lincoln Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Four Lincoln Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 23-24 school year.

As Teacher Leader Advisors, those selected play a critical role in creating tools and facilitating professional development for educators across Louisiana.

Teacher Leader Advisors:

evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality

update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts

score and annotate student work samples

develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators

participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy

review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards

develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy

raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox

Those selected are:

Tammy Johnson - This will be her third year as a Teacher Leader for her current district and third year as a Teacher LEader Advisor

Jill Sutton - Ruston High School - This will be her first year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

DeEtte Wick - A.E. Phillips Laboratory School - This will be her fifth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

April Winstead - Ruston High School - Finalist for the 2016 Louisiana Teacher of the Year

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.