4 Lincoln Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Four Lincoln Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 23-24 school year.

As Teacher Leader Advisors, those selected play a critical role in creating tools and facilitating professional development for educators across Louisiana.

Teacher Leader Advisors:

  • evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality
  • update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts
  • score and annotate student work samples
  • develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators
  • participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy
  • review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards
  • develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy
  • raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox

Those selected are:

  • Tammy Johnson - This will be her third year as a Teacher Leader for her current district and third year as a Teacher LEader Advisor
  • Jill Sutton - Ruston High School - This will be her first year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
  • DeEtte Wick - A.E. Phillips Laboratory School - This will be her fifth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
  • April Winstead - Ruston High School - Finalist for the 2016 Louisiana Teacher of the Year

