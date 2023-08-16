Wildfires no longer burning near Florien; fire on Peason Ridge being monitored

Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.
Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The wildfires in Sabine Parish near Florien that ignited Aug. 14 are no longer burning, the sheriff’s office reports.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, the sheriff’s office says the fires are no longer burning, but there may still be some small flames from tree stumps and heavy smoke in the area. Mt. Carmel Cutoff and Landon roads are still closed. Only property owners will be allowed in the area.

A command station remains set up at the Florien Fire Station. Food, drinks, and other items are available to those who have been displaced by the fires.

There is also an account that has been set up at a local bank where donations can be made for families impacted by the fires.

Multiple agencies remain in the area to monitor the situation and assess the damage. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reminds citizens that a burn ban remains in effect, and that the situation is still “very dangerous.”

On Tuesday evening, two residents were cited for outdoor burning. The sheriff says burning will not be tolerated while the ban remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office also says they’ve received information about heavy smoke in the southern part of the parish. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there is a fire on Peason Ridge at the Fort Johnson military base property in southeast Sabine Parish and northern Vernon Parish. The smoke is traveling as far as Prospect, Dess, and Clearwater roads in southwest Sabine Parish.

The sheriff’s office says the fire does not pose a threat to property at this time, but the situation is being monitored.

