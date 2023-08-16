Wildfire in Vernon Parish in Fal Road, Cryers Crossing area
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forestry Service, and firefighters are on the scene of a woods fire in the area of Fal Road and the western side of Cryers Crossing.
Forestry service personnel have deployed dozers and the fire is contained at this time:
