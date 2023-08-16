Wildfire in Vernon Parish in Fal Road, Cryers Crossing area

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forestry Service, and firefighters are on the scene of a woods fire in the area of Fal Road and the western side of Cryers Crossing.

Forestry service personnel have deployed dozers and the fire is contained at this time:

**** FIRE ALERT **** VPSO, US Forestry Service Personnel, and Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a second...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
University of Louisiana Monroe Logo
‘Sincerest condolences’: ULM president Ronald Berry reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Fatal crash generic image
‘Unimaginable loss’: Congresswoman Letlow reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart

Latest News

Officials have lifted the lockdown at Delhi High School.
Lockdown lifted on Delhi High School, according to officials
There is a police presence at Delhi High School.
Police Presence at Delhi High School
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/16
Monroe Fire Department
Monroe FD responds to structure fire on Desiard Street near Rolling Hills Ministries