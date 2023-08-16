ULM’s School of Visual and Performing Arts to host “Arts on the Bayou”

High school students will have the opportunity to see what it's like being a ULM music or art...
High school students will have the opportunity to see what it's like being a ULM music or art student!(Source: ULM School of Visual & Performing Arts)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM’s School of Visual and Performing Arts is putting on an immersive arts experience known as “Arts on the Bayou” for ninth through twelfth graders. The event is formally known as VAPA Day.

High school students will be able to see what it’s like being a ULM music or art student by having discussions with professors, participating in hands-on activities, and meeting current VAPA students.

Dr. Nicholas Bratcher, the Director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts, hopes that people we see the importance of the arts.

“The arts are important in all of our lives. If anything, the recent global pandemic proved this. Our communities need to see the impact the arts have on our students and continue to advocate for strong and well-supported arts education within their school districts,” said Bratcher. “We want to show that the arts offer pathways for enjoyment, developing a better well-being, and for many, a path to higher education. I hope that Arts on the Bayou, in tandem with the many other community outreach events that we offer, will help to ignite that passion. We can’t wait to see you there!”

To view the Arts on the Bayou schedule or register for the event, visit ULM’s website.

