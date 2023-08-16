Lockdown lifted on Delhi High School, according to officials

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams says they went to Delhi High School in response to a fight on campus just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. While there, another call came in about a shot fired in a nearby neighborhood.

According to Chief Williams, Delhi High School and Delhi Elementary were placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the shot fired. The fight and shot fired do not seem to be related, according to officials.

The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. and students were released to go home.

Officials say nobody was injured.

Video footage is being reviewed by officials to try and find a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

