Protecting Your Plants in the Heat

Experts give some tips on how to protect your plants during the summer heat.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With temperatures continuing to rise, some plant owners may find it difficult to care for their plants.

Area Horticulturist with the LSU Ag Center, Kerry Heafner, said that there are practical ways to keep your plants safe.

“...Make sure your plants stay watered. You can check the soil moisture, just put your finger down in the soil and if its moist most plants are probably going to be fine,” said Heafner.

Experts say that keeping your plants in a cool area will also help protect them during high temperatures.

