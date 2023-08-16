KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Heating Up through the Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
It was a beautiful weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and plenty of sunshine. And while the sunshine will still be around, comfortable temperatures will not. Temperatures will be on the rise into the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the low 100s. Humidity will slowly increase as well, with higher humidity expected by the end of the weekend. It stays mainly dry as well, with very little rain expected over the next 7 days.

Tonight will be mostly clear with calm wind in place. Temperatures will lower back into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a hotter day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures forecast to reach 99 degrees, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny as well, with light wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be an even hotter day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will be a hot day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will continue with heat and more humidity. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Monday will be a cloudier day but still hot. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s.

Tuesday will be a brighter, sunnier day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s.

Wednesday will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

