KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Today Then Heating Back Up

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you will love today’s. We go through the day jam-packed with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels remain low! As a result of the dry conditions across the ArkLaMiss, avoid any outdoor burning. Tonight lows fall into the middle 60s under a clear sky. Who is ready for the heat to return? Not me! Thursday is a warmer day with highs in the upper 90s.

As high pressure builds across the region, temperatures will continue to heat up. By Friday, highs are back in the lower 100s. Humidity levels also tick back up. As a result, it will feel about 5 to 10 degrees hotter. Highs hover in the lower 100s through the weekend into early next week. Rain chances are also low.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
University of Louisiana Monroe Logo
‘Sincerest condolences’: ULM president Ronald Berry reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Fatal crash generic image
‘Unimaginable loss’: Congresswoman Letlow reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter