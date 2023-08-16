KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Today Then Heating Back Up

If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you will love today’s. We go through the day jam-packed with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels remain low! As a result of the dry conditions across the ArkLaMiss, avoid any outdoor burning. Tonight lows fall into the middle 60s under a clear sky. Who is ready for the heat to return? Not me! Thursday is a warmer day with highs in the upper 90s.

As high pressure builds across the region, temperatures will continue to heat up. By Friday, highs are back in the lower 100s. Humidity levels also tick back up. As a result, it will feel about 5 to 10 degrees hotter. Highs hover in the lower 100s through the weekend into early next week. Rain chances are also low.

