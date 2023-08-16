Illinois will provide burial for 3-year-old migrant child who died on bus

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol...
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headquarters on Hondo Pass, in El Paso, Texas. Officials say Illinois will provide for a funeral and burial, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 for Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, the three-year-old migrant girl who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will provide for Thursday’s funeral and burial for the 3-year-old migrant girl who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas, officials said.

Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, who would have turned 4 next week, died Aug. 10 while on a chartered bus, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s program begun last year of sending migrants crossing into the state to Democratic-led cities across the country.

Rachel Otwell, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Human Services, confirmed the girl’s name and said the Illinois Welcoming Center, a partially state-funded program, will cover burial costs for Jismary. The child’s great aunt, Gisela Gonzalez, said the family set out for the United States in May from their home in Colombia, where Jismary was born.

The funeral service for the girl is scheduled for Thursday at a church in Warsaw, Indiana.

Welcoming centers offer comprehensive services for migrants. But Otwell said the family has not requested other help.

Otwell declined to identify which of the 36 welcoming center locations would provide the service. Nor would she say from what country Jismary’s family had emigrated.

“Given the sensitivity of this tragic event, and the way migrancy has been unfortunately politicized, (the department) does not believe it is appropriate to share certain details, such as the exact center that has supported the family,” Otwell said.

Jismary died Thursday while the bus traveled Interstate 57 through Marion County, in southern Illinois, about 90 miles east of St. Louis. County Coroner Troy Cannon’s autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death. He ordered microscopic tests of tissue samples from the child in a search for abnormalities. The coroner’s office said Wednesday it had no updates.

Gisela Gonzalez, who lives in Venezuela, said there was no indication that the child was in distress or needed medical attention before she apparently suffered cardiac arrest on the bus. She said Jismary’s parents faced down the treacherous Darien Gap and crossed five Central American countries and Mexico before turning themselves in at a U.S. immigration checkpoint.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, passengers on the bus, which departed from the border city of Brownsville, were given temperature checks and asked about health conditions before boarding. The agency’s Friday statement confirming the girl’s death marked the first time Texas authorities have announced a death since it began shuttling migrants last August.

Texas officials said that when the child became ill, the bus pulled to the side of the road and on-board security personnel called emergency responders. Paramedics assisted the girl, but she later died at a hospital.

Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has dispatched 30,000 migrants who have crossed into Texas seeking asylum to Chicago, Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles — so-called sanctuary cities — in a protest he says will end when President Joe Biden “secures the border.”

___

Winder reported from Chicago. Associated Press writer Valerie Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
University of Louisiana Monroe Logo
‘Sincerest condolences’: ULM president Ronald Berry reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Fatal crash generic image
‘Unimaginable loss’: Congresswoman Letlow reacts to deadly Rayville crash
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says