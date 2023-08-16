Governor John Bel Edwards Visits Poverty Point

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Representative Francis Thompson said he’s been working with Governor John Bel Edwards to get additional funding for the World Heritage Site for many years.

Thompson said that although the park and facility are beautiful, the funding they’ve now secured is essential to better protect the site for future generations.

“The governor came today to announce the funding of this project. This is a world heritage site, it needs the funding. There’s certain dollars that are placed for world heritage sites but the states back this program is very essential to our area,” said Thompson.

Diana Greenlee, Poverty Point Station Archeologist, showed Edwards some of the work being done on the site. The grant funding will go towards things such as new labs and dorms for archeology students.

Poverty Point expects hundreds of school groups to visit the site this year. Greenlee said an updated facility will further education.

“World heritage sites really deserve a world class interpretive center, ya know. This is very nice but I think it would bring in a lot more people and it would be much more educational and fulfilling to have a newly designed interpretive center,” said Greenlee.

Representative Thompson said the site had over 100,000 visitors last year and generated $766,000 in revenue. He said a new interactive museum and tour will both promote tourism and education for generations to come.

“We’re able to protect it for the future, and all generations after us will be able to come here, study, research, develop and you’ll have people that can teach them,” said Thompson.

According to Governor Edwards, they have already used a portion of the grant to purchase 72 acres of surrounding land to extend the site.

