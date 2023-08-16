Governor John Bel Edwards Visits Poverty Point

Poverty Point
Poverty Point(KNOE)
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Representative Francis Thompson said he’s been working with Governor John Bel Edwards to get additional funding for the World Heritage Site for many years.

Thompson said that although the park and facility are beautiful, the funding they’ve now secured is essential to better protect the site for future generations.

“The governor came today to announce the funding of this project. This is a world heritage site, it needs the funding. There’s certain dollars that are placed for world heritage sites but the states back this program is very essential to our area,” said Thompson.

Diana Greenlee, Poverty Point Station Archeologist, showed Edwards some of the work being done on the site. The grant funding will go towards things such as new labs and dorms for archeology students.

Poverty Point expects hundreds of school groups to visit the site this year. Greenlee said an updated facility will further education.

“World heritage sites really deserve a world class interpretive center, ya know. This is very nice but I think it would bring in a lot more people and it would be much more educational and fulfilling to have a newly designed interpretive center,” said Greenlee.

Representative Thompson said the site had over 100,000 visitors last year and generated $766,000 in revenue. He said a new interactive museum and tour will both promote tourism and education for generations to come.

“We’re able to protect it for the future, and all generations after us will be able to come here, study, research, develop and you’ll have people that can teach them,” said Thompson.

According to Governor Edwards, they have already used a portion of the grant to purchase 72 acres of surrounding land to extend the site.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure

Latest News

Dominique Hawkins with the ULM football players.
ULM football player shows support for 11-year-old special needs student struggling with being bullied
A ULM football player took action after seeing our story about an 11-year-old who was being...
Football Player Supports 11-Year-Old Being Bullied
Grambling State Ph.D students
Grambling State welcomes students into new Criminology and Justice Administration program
NEDHSA reveals new mural
NEDHSA Developmental Disabilities Center unveils mural