City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a temporary road closure will be in place starting August 16.

The road closure will be on Grantham Ave. from Enterprise St. to Wassan St. The closure is expected to last until August 21.

The closure is due to drainage improvements being made on the street.

Feed Your Soul

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.