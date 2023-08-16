City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure

(KKTV)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a temporary road closure will be in place starting August 16.

The road closure will be on Grantham Ave. from Enterprise St. to Wassan St. The closure is expected to last until August 21.

The closure is due to drainage improvements being made on the street.

