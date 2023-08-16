Bowden ready to lead Warhawks to second bowl game in school history

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Head Coach, Terry Bowden, has been around coaching his whole life. His dad and brother all coached at power five schools, including Terry himself. Sports Director, Aaron Dietrich, goes 1-on-1 with Warhawks head coach to dive into his rich coaching history and how he plans to lead the Warhawks to their second bowl game in school history.

