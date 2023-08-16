Bowden ready to lead Warhawks to second bowl game in school history

Last bowl game for ULM was back in 2012 (Lost to Ohio 45-14)
ULM Head Coach, Terry Bowden, has been around coaching his whole life. His dad and brother all coached at power five schools, including Terry himself.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Head Coach, Terry Bowden, has been around coaching his whole life. His dad and brother all coached at power five schools, including Terry himself. Sports Director, Aaron Dietrich, goes 1-on-1 with Warhawks head coach to dive into his rich coaching history and how he plans to lead the Warhawks to their second bowl game in school history.

