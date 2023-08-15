WMHS student wins first-place in 2023 NSU essay contest

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe High School student was named the first-place winner of the 2023 Northwestern State University High School Essay Contest.

Madison Jackson of WMHS won first place with her essay titled, “Suppressing Systemic Racism One Step at a Time: The Housing Crisis in Louisiana.” The contest was themed “Louisiana Futures”, and contestants were asked to imagine themselves in 20 years and what their occupation would be as well as how their work would improve Louisiana.

Other students who placed include Tyron Martin of Hahnville High School in Boutte and Ryan Sinegal of Delcambre High School. Martin won second place for his essay, “Shining a Light: The Transformative Power of Journalism” and Sinegal placed third with her essay titled “In 20 years....”. Three students received an honorable mention. Caroline Blanchard of Holy Savior Menard Central High School for her essay “Bridging the Gap for Children in Louisiana”, Bailey Robert of Breaux Bridge High School for her essay “Veterinarian”, and Rebecca Theriot of Houma Christian School for her essay “Music Makes Change.”

“I have read the high school essays for several years now and it brings me great pride to know Louisiana high school students are thinking about topics such as financial literacy, the state housing crisis and systemic racism,” said Jason Church, chief of technical services at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training and co-chair of the contest. “After reading this year’s essays and feeling the students’ concern for our future and their passion for wanting to be part of the change that makes this state great, I know that we are leaving our state’s future in great hands.”

The winners have the opportunity to attend the 15th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Natchitoches campus of NSU. They will be able to read their essays to the Conference participants prior to having them published in the Louisiana Folklife Journal which is published by the Louisiana Folklife Center. Attendance at the conference is free and open to the public.

First, second and third-place winners will each be awarded a $200 per semester scholarship for NSU with a value of up to $1,600 over four years. All contest winners will be awarded a cash prize in honor of their accomplishments.

The new contest theme will be announced in early Spring 2024. All 9-12 grade students in Louisiana are eligible to enter regardless of type of school institution, including students in all types of private educational environments, as well as home-schooled students.

For more information, contact Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of the Louisiana Folklife Center and professor of English and Church, at rasmussens@nsula.edu, or call the Louisiana Folklife Center at (318)-357-4332.

WATCH: Back-to-School with Channel 8 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.