West Monroe general contractor scheduled to appear on HGTV

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local general contractor is all set to appear on the popular home improvement channel - HGTV.

Clay Nelson of West Monroe, who’s the president of Nelson Builders, will be featured on the channel’s newest one-off program, Renovation: Possible - along with additional HGTV hosts Robert Irvine and Lauren Makk. It’s the channel’s pilot special about helping essential workers around the country renovate their homes, such as first responders, nurses and teachers. The essential workers on the show are also referred to as ‘local heroes.’

HGTV's newest one-off program, Renovation: Possible featuring West Monroe general contractor and HGTV hosts. Pictured Left to Right: Lauren Makk, Robert Irvine and Clay Nelson (Courtesy: HGTV/Clay Nelson)

Raise your 🖐 if you're tuning in to the special #RenovationPossible this Wednesday at 8p ET premiering on HGTV! The more who watch the better chance we can do some more episodes! We'll be playing trivia and doing a Q&A so join me! Let's get it trending on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/rtsSPPcio6 — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) August 15, 2023

Nelson says he got the opportunity to work on the channel after the show’s producers discovered his vlogs about building homes on YouTube. Nelson has been a general contractor in northeast Louisiana for 17 years, and now he’s taking his talents in front of a national audience.

“And especially being on a national platform, I hope to influence people,” said Nelson. “I hope to influence people to help others. If you can build a wheelchair ramp for somebody and maybe bring some people together and help somebody that actually needs help, then, I want to be that influence to sort of expedite and help people to make that decision to go help people.”

If the ratings perform well, Nelson will be able to film more episodes for a full season. The pilot will premiere on HGTV on Aug. 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. CST.

