‘Unimaginable loss’: Congresswoman Letlow reacts to deadly Rayville crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow offered her condolences to the Thompson family in response to the fiery crash that killed two children and left two others of the family injured.

Letlow made the following statement on Facebook:

“My prayers are with Francis Thompson’s nephew, Addison, and the Thompson family from the unimaginable loss of Bryn and Harrison. Let us wrap our hearts and arms around the Thompson family as Richland Parish and the state of Louisiana grieves the loss. My prayers are with Kasey, Addison, and Hayes during the difficult days ahead, as well as the community impacted by this tragedy.” - Congresswoman Julia Letlow

