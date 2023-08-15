ULM football changes motto to “It’s Time”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Warhawks football head coach, Terry Bowden, believes “it’s time” for ULM to flip around their losing culture and surprise the Sun Belt conference. The last time the Warhawks had a winning season was back in 2012 when they made their first bowl game ever. The players have bought into the new motto and believe the Warhawks can flip the script.

