ULM football changes motto to “It’s Time”

Warhawks last winning season was 2012
Warhawks football head coach, Terry Bowden, believes “it’s time” for ULM to flip around their losing culture and surprise the Sun Belt conference.
By Aaron Hosman and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Warhawks football head coach, Terry Bowden, believes “it’s time” for ULM to flip around their losing culture and surprise the Sun Belt conference. The last time the Warhawks had a winning season was back in 2012 when they made their first bowl game ever. The players have bought into the new motto and believe the Warhawks can flip the script.

