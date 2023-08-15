ULM Fall Welcome Reception hosted at new Clarke M. Williams Innovation Center

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM students and staff were welcomed back today for the beginning of the 2023 fall semester. It was the first official event at the new Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus which was donated by Lumen earlier this year in June. President Ron Berry addressed students and staff today and says they are excited for what’s to come.

“The university hopes to have a mixed-use of this building. Some ULM programs perhaps but mostly using it to attract new companies to our region. To create jobs and opportunities in our region.” said Berry.

Mayor Friday Ellis was there in support of ULM and said that their new campus will create many opportunities. He talked about how the technology within the facility could attract industries such as the Department of Defense.

”What this means for the City of Monroe and our surrounding region. We get RFPs all the time looking for space. But if we have no opportunity we can’t respond to that RFP so that development will go somewhere else.” said Mayor Ellis.

President Berry says people are excited for more detailed plans for how ULM will use the campus. They plan to utilize people within the community and around the state to develop their plans.

“We don’t really envision our undergraduate students being out here at this campus. You know we want them on our main campus so that we can watch over them so that they can get engaged in all of our on-campus activities. So in the future, if there are programs out here they’ll most likely be graduate programs and that would be the way we use this facility to grow enrollment.” said Berry.

Berry says the beginning of every academic year is exciting and he’d made it a point to celebrate the hard work of the ULM staff and administration. Classes will officially get underway on August 21st.

