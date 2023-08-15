ULM announces statewide expansion of student business plan competition

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students from all universities of Louisiana can now compete in ULM’s Pelican Cup, which was announced Monday. The competition is also increasing the prize money for each placed winner.

Prize totals for first through third place for the 2024 competition totals $85,000. Former student competitor Adesola Raphael Akinpelu spoke at the special event and said he hopes more students from Louisiana enter the contest.

“I think the best part of this competition is while doing it you get to learn so much about yourself, about the business world,” Akinpelu said. “It’s not really about the end result, it’s about the process.”

The first-place winner will receive $50,000, the second-place winner will receive $25,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000. According to ULM staff members, the winners of the past two contests have gone on to work with interested businesses.

