ULM announces statewide expansion of student business plan competition

First-place winners will receive $50,000
ULM's Pelican Cup Competition is growing.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students from all universities of Louisiana can now compete in ULM’s Pelican Cup, which was announced Monday. The competition is also increasing the prize money for each placed winner.

Prize totals for first through third place for the 2024 competition totals $85,000. Former student competitor Adesola Raphael Akinpelu spoke at the special event and said he hopes more students from Louisiana enter the contest.

“I think the best part of this competition is while doing it you get to learn so much about yourself, about the business world,” Akinpelu said. “It’s not really about the end result, it’s about the process.”

The first-place winner will receive $50,000, the second-place winner will receive $25,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000. According to ULM staff members, the winners of the past two contests have gone on to work with interested businesses.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure

Latest News

Keep Louisiana Beautiful accepting applications for multiple grant programs
Keep Louisiana Beautiful accepting applications for multiple grant programs
Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Monroe
(Source: KNOE/File image)
WMHS student wins first-place in 2023 NSU essay contest
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart
Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart