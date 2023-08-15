The “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” speaker series to begin in August

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe has announced a new speaker series meant to inspire the community to “Take West Monroe to the Next Level.”

The series will begin on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 a.m. at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Dr. Patrick Scott, Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Economic Research at Louisiana Tech University, will be the featured speaker and will talk about “The Impacts of Shopping Local to West Monroe and Northeast Louisiana.”

Attendees will learn of ways to move the community forward throughout the speaker series. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell encourages the community to take part in the event.

“I encourage all people to attend this informative series,” said Mitchell. “Each speaker will present ways that all of us can work together to make West Monroe an even better place to work and raise our families. Whether you are a resident, business owner, student or community.”

The series will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 26. A light breakfast will be served and it is free for the public.

To RSVP, email the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.