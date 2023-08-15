St. Thomas’ on the Bayou Episcopal Church to host Blessing of the Academic Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saint Thomas’ on the Bayou Episcopal Church is hosting the Second Annual Blessing of the Academic Year on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Reverend Rita Jefferson said that the tradition is meant to provide support for educators going into the school year.

“We began this tradition to support and inspire educators and all who come together to face the challenges of the coming academic year,” Jefferson said.

The worship service will consist of music, prayers, and a short homily preached by Jefferson. Educators from all walks of faith are welcome.

A reception with wine and cheese will be held after the service in the parish hall.

