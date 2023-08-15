St. Thomas’ on the Bayou Episcopal Church to host Blessing of the Academic Year

Prayer Service Generic
Prayer Service Generic(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saint Thomas’ on the Bayou Episcopal Church is hosting the Second Annual Blessing of the Academic Year on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Reverend Rita Jefferson said that the tradition is meant to provide support for educators going into the school year.

“We began this tradition to support and inspire educators and all who come together to face the challenges of the coming academic year,” Jefferson said.

The worship service will consist of music, prayers, and a short homily preached by Jefferson. Educators from all walks of faith are welcome.

A reception with wine and cheese will be held after the service in the parish hall.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure

Latest News

Monroe City officials are working hard to ensure kids have the school supplies they need.
School Supplies Donated to Monroe City Schools
ULM's Pelican Cup Competition is growing.
ULM's Pelican Cup Competition Expands Statewide
Bastrop Police seeking community help for 2021 homicide case
Children were able to receive school supplies, hairstyles, haircuts, food, and raffle giveaways...
Bastrop salon owner brings community together with annual back-to-school jubilee