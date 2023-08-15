‘Sincerest condolences’: ULM president Ronald Berry reacts to deadly Rayville crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Ronald Berry, president of the University of Louisiana Monroe, is offering condolences to the family, friends, and community of Kasey Thompson, a long-time nursing faculty member of ULM who was involved in a car accident that killed two of her children.

Berry’s statement reads as follows:

“As many of you may have heard, long-time nursing faculty member, Kasey Thompson, was involved in a serious vehicle accident in Richland Parish on Monday, Aug. 14, that injured her but tragically took the lives of two of her children. We extend our sincerest condolences to Kasey and will keep her and her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” - Dr. Ronald Berry, president of the University of Louisiana Monroe

