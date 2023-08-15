NEDHSA Developmental Disabilities Center unveils mural

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Developmental Disabilities Center held a mural unveiling Tuesday morning.

The mural was created by three local artists, Brooke Foy, Daija Essen, and Keagan Vaughn.

Developmental Disabilities Director, Jennifer Purvis, said they hope to inspire the community to utilize their resources.

“We’re hopeful that as they see the mural and they read the words that are on there and some of the things that we’re speaking about that they’ll be interested in what is it about, what kinds of services do they provide, who are they for,” said Purvis. “We are for anyone in our community but specifically our department for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Purvis encourages the community to reach out to their office if they are in need.

For more information, visit the Developmental Disabilities Center website.

