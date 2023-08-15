Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested William Fisk, 40, of Natchez, Miss. following an investigation. The investigation began due to Fisk illegally filming in the restrooms of several Walmart locations.

CPSO says forensic analysis of Fisk’s cellphone revealed him inside a Walmart bathroom in Vidalia when he filmed multiple videos of victims in the stalls next to him while using the restroom. More videos on his phone revealed the same type of content in Walmarts in Natchez, Miss. and Pineville, La.

Natchez Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Fisk into custody without incident. He was arrested for two counts of video voyeurism. This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, contact CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure

Latest News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Monroe
(Source: KNOE/File image)
WMHS student wins first-place in 2023 NSU essay contest
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Non-bank payment apps