Natchez man arrested following video voyeurism investigation at Walmart

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested William Fisk, 40, of Natchez, Miss. following an investigation. The investigation began due to Fisk illegally filming in the restrooms of several Walmart locations.

CPSO says forensic analysis of Fisk’s cellphone revealed him inside a Walmart bathroom in Vidalia when he filmed multiple videos of victims in the stalls next to him while using the restroom. More videos on his phone revealed the same type of content in Walmarts in Natchez, Miss. and Pineville, La.

Natchez Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Fisk into custody without incident. He was arrested for two counts of video voyeurism. This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, contact CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.