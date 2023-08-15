KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Midweek Relief From the High Heat & Humidity

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler air spills into the ArkLaMiss today as the cold front sags southward. The rain and storm activity north of I-20 tapers off early this morning. It’s a mostly sunny and seasonable day for many. Temperatures top out in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels are much lower. Get outside and enjoy! Tonight will also be a breath of fresh air with lows in the middle 60s. Abundant sunshine is on the cards for Wednesday. It’s a slightly cooler day as temperatures max out on either side of 90 degrees.

Change is upon us as high pressure builds into the region Thursday. It turns warmer as highs reach near 100 degrees. Temperatures are back into the lower 100s Friday into the weekend. We start to see an uptick in humidity levels as well. There are plenty of days with sunshine. Unfortunately, rain chances remain low.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte Dixon
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon