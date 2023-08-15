KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Another Day of Pleasant Weather

It was a noticeably cooler and less humid day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures peaking only in the low 90s. More of this weather is on the way for Wednesday, so get ready to enjoy it. Still this weather won’t last forever as more heat is on the way for the week’s end and into the weekend. It stays hot and dry into next week as well. Lots of sunshine and very limited rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable, with temperatures down to the mid 60s. Wind will be light from the north at 3 to 7 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be a beautiful weather day, with plenty of sunshine, light wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour and temperatures in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring more heat to the region. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring more heat and sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 100s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Saturday will be a hot and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be another hot and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Monday will bring more heat to the region, with temperatures reaching the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds and slightly cooler weather. Temperatures will only reach the upper 90s, still a few degrees above normal.

