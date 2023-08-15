KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Midweek Relief From the High Heat & Humidity

Cooler air spills into the ArkLaMiss today as the cold front sags southward. It’s a mostly sunny and seasonable day for many. Temperatures top out in the mid 80s to lower 90s. For locations south of Monroe, temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Humidity levels are much lower. Get outside and enjoy! Tonight will also be a breath of fresh air with lows in the middle 60s. Abundant sunshine is on the cards for Wednesday. It’s a slightly cooler day as temperatures max out on either side of 90 degrees.

Change is upon us as high pressure builds into the region Thursday. It turns warmer as highs reach near 100 degrees. Temperatures are back into the lower 100s Friday into the weekend. We start to see an uptick in humidity levels as well. There are plenty of days with sunshine. Unfortunately, rain chances remain low.

