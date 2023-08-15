Keep Louisiana Beautiful accepting applications for multiple grant programs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep Louisiana Beautiful is currently accepting applications for the Greener Grounds Grant, Beautification Grant and Trash Receptacle Grant. These grant programs are given to organizations to help support community improvement and engagement and promote environmental stewardship.

“According to recent litter scans, KLB found a reduction of litter by 78% in areas where trash receptacles were properly installed and maintained,” says Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s important to make available trash receptacles in both public spaces and at outdoor events, so we can prevent litter from harming the environment and wildlife. Through these three grant programs, KLB intends to empower local communities and organizations to take pride in place and take steps toward protecting and enhancing our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

Greener Grounds Grant

Up to $8,000 will be given to organizations to support large outdoor events. The grant will implement the best practices for litter prevention and waste reduction. Grants may fund things like trash and recycling receptacles or litter and waste signage.

Non-profit organizations, municipalities and parishes organizing events with over 1,000 guests are eligible to apply for this grant. Events must be open to all Louisiana residents and held outdoors between October 2023 and May 2024. The application is open until September 22, 2023.

KLB Beautification Grant

Reimbursements will be provided for beautification projects ranging from $1,000 to $8,000. Funding will also be provided for plant projects and welcome signs on public property in highly visible areas.

Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana as well as other restrictions. The proposed projects should also exhibit diverse community support, collaborations between organizations and matching benefits to community residents.

Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply. Beautification projects must be completed prior to May 22, 2024. The application is open until October 18, 2023.

KLS Trash Receptacle Grant

Up to 10 trash receptacles will be installed on public property. The grant will increase the availability of trash receptacles in public spaces. Pre and post-installation litter scans will be conducted at each chosen location.

Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply. Grant recipients will be announced in January 2024 with receptacles installed prior to April 1, 2024. The application is open until November 16, 2023.

“These grants support the efforts of municipalities, non-profits and other groups that are working toward a cleaner, greener place to live,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The additional funding for litter abatement from the state legislature allows us to implement grant opportunities to benefit our local communities.”

Funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor make these grants possible.

To read more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the grant opportunities, visit their website. If you have any questions, contact marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.