Grambling State welcomes students into new Criminology and Justice Administration program

Program is the first of its kind in Louisiana
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State welcomed in nine students under their new Ph.D. program in Criminology and Justice Administration. The group went through orientation today with the school’s President Rick Gallot.

The program is the first of its kind in the state and marked another historic milestone for the prestigious historically black college. It was approved over two years ago and the university has been working to get it up and running to bring in new opportunities for potential students.

Enrollment is currently open to those who have completed their master’s degree.

