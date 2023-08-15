BBB: Non-bank payment apps

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about non-bank payment apps.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many consumers like to use peer-to-peer payment options these days, so Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss non-bank payment apps. Deal says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently issued a warning that consumers may want to take a look closely at the money apps they’ve downloaded on their smartphones.

Deal says the FDIC doesn’t secure accounts on those apps, so she’s urging consumers to take their money off and store it in a secure bank account. Deal says the popular non-bank payment apps are:

  • Cash App.
  • Venmo.
  • PayPal.

She also says money can be stolen from these apps and that scammers love to use these apps when trying to steal people’s money.

