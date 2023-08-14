Walmart’s Wellness Day in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe residents can take advantage of Walmart’s Wellness Day happening on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings will be offered to customers. Affordable immunizations such as flu, RSV, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, COVID-19 will be offered nationwide.
