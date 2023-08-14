Walmart’s Wellness Day in Monroe

First Walmart Wellness Check day of 2023.
First Walmart Wellness Check day of 2023.(Walmart)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe residents can take advantage of Walmart’s Wellness Day happening on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings will be offered to customers. Affordable immunizations such as flu, RSV, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, COVID-19 will be offered nationwide.

For more information, visit Walmart’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure
Lincoln Parish is the top growing school system in Louisiana for 2023.
Lincoln Parish schools rank as top growing school system in state
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Ruston BTS Party
Local Ruston community organizations host back to school event
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

MONEY MGN
New app feature helps La. residents find their unclaimed money
Apollo Wright has been reported as missing to the Monroe Police Department.
MISSING: Monroe Police Department trying to locate missing man
"Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!" was written as a way to encourage young readers to...
Louisiana Tech graduate inspires young readers with ‘Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!’
Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation