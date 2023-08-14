State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The following information was released by Governor John Bel Edward’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the multiple impacts of extreme heat affecting the state.

“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits. Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts. The Governor’s Office and GOHSEP will continue to update the public on heat-related threats, in addition to any other weather emergencies.

Click here to view the state of emergency.

