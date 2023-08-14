Some Sabine Parish residents told to evacuate as wildfire spreads

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a large woods fire in Sabine Parish on Monday afternoon (Aug. 14).

The sheriff’s office says around 2:15 p.m., crews responded to some woods near Corleyville Road in the Mount Carmel area. Residents in the area should take precautions and be prepared to potentially evacuate, the sheriff’s office warns.

Around 4:45 p.m., residents in the Plain View community were urged to evacuate. The sheriff’s office says the fire is traveling southeast from the Mount Carmel Cutoff Road and Louisiana Highway 118 area.

The sheriff’s office says this is a dangerous, developing situation. People are asked to avoid the area. Several uncontained fires have been reported. Residents in the following areas should evacuate immediately:

Mount Carmel Cutoff Road

Monroe Skinner Road

Lee Jordan Road

Corleyville Road

Sneed Road

Plain View area

LA 118 is currently closed except for emergency traffic only.

This comes on the heels of Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency due to the extreme heat and dry conditions the state has been experiencing the past few weeks. The entire state is currently under a burn ban.

KSLA News 12 viewer Brenda Morrison said they were returning from Shreveport on Aug. 14, 2023, when they noticed a forest fire on U.S. Highway 171 North right outside of Florien and she captured these videos. [Credit: KSLA News 12 viewer Brenda Morrison]

KSLA News 12 viewer Brenda Morrison said they were returning from Shreveport on Aug. 14, 2023, when they noticed a forest fire on U.S. Highway 171 North right outside of Florien and she captured these videos. [Credit: KSLA News 12 viewer Brenda Morrison]

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.