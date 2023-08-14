Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet

Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.(Provded by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - The mullet is no more...

In a surprising turn of events, Morgan Wallen left many of his fans shocked during his Friday concert in Columbus, Ohio, as he walked on stage at Ohio Stadium without his mullet.

As revealed by numerous social media accounts from attendees of the concert, Wallen stepped onto the stage wearing a red hat, but it appeared that his signature hairstyle was buzzed off.

Wallen acknowledged the transformation shortly after making his appearance on stage.

“Before we get any further…I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” Wallen revealed to the audience.

As word about Wallen’s sudden transformation traveled, fans online had mixed feelings about the unexpected decision. Some were saddened by the change, while one Twitter user declared mullets are no longer in style as a result.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure
Lincoln Parish is the top growing school system in Louisiana for 2023.
Lincoln Parish schools rank as top growing school system in state
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Ruston BTS Party
Local Ruston community organizations host back to school event
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has...
Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district