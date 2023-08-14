Monroe Fire Department set to begin operating new SUVs for medical emergency calls

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department will begin using a new type of vehicle for medical emergency calls on Tuesday.

Beginning Aug. 15, 2023, Monroe FD will dispatch their new SUVs to emergency medical service calls - instead of their usual fire trucks.

The department calls the SUVs EMS sprint units. Fire chief Terry Williams says they want to improve the level of service for the citizens.

“So, our plan is to reduce our response time - to reduce wear and tear on our vehicles,” said Williams.

Megan Talton, Monroe FD’s EMS coordinator and training officer, says the new sprint vehicles will be located at four stations across the city.

“They’ll be at station one at 508 Olive Street, station four at 300 Forrest Avenue, station five at 200 Betin; on the corner of Betin and Breard, and at station seven at 5406 Operations. All of these trucks will be staffed with the same crew that would’ve normally responded on the bumper,” said Talton.

Williams says EMS calls have doubled since 2005. In 2005, the fire department ran 3,500 EMS calls. Since the beginning of 2023, they’ve already run 5,000 EMS calls.

“These vehicles will take the place of fire trucks on EMS calls, so the citizens of Monroe can expect to see more SUVs and less fire bumpers responding to EMS calls,” said Williams.

The new SUV sprint units will begin responding to EMS calls at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

