Monroe city officials donate school supplies to Monroe City Schools

Monroe City officials are working hard to ensure kids have the school supplies they need.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe city officials are making sure kids have the school supplies they need as they head back to school.

Monroe fire, police and city employees pulled together to collect school supplies for their annual school supply drive. They’re able to give back by receiving monetary donations from the community and reaching into their own pockets. City officials are still buying school supplies.

“I’ve been - I guess co-parenting three of my nieces over the summer and one thing I’ve realized is that every time you turn around, they need more money and everything they buy is expensive. So, I can only imagine what it would be like for a parent having to buy school supplies for three kids,” said Fire chief Terry Williams.

They’re donating the school supplies to Monroe City Schools, and the school system will distribute to students who are in need.

