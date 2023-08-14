Mayor Friday Ellis sends open letter to teachers

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis sent an open letter to teachers on Monday, Aug. 14 as they begin the new school year.

Mayor Ellis expressed his gratitude for the role that teachers play in the lives of children.

“I wanted to say, ‘Thank you’ for all the hard work you have and will continue to put forth to make a difference in children’s lives this year,” said Ellis. “... Your efforts inspire and empower our young minds to become responsible, knowledgeable, and compassionate citizens.”

Mayor Ellis motivated educators to continue making a difference.

“In this new school year, I encourage you to continue your exceptional work, to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our students, and to instill in them a love for learning that goes beyond the classroom. Your influence extends far beyond the four walls of your classrooms, as you contribute to the development of our community and the prosperity of our city,” Ellis said.

